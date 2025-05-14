Grant Gets the Green Light—Chipolopolo Coach to Finally Pocket His K2.6 Million Salary.



After months of coaching Chipolopolo with more passion than pay, head coach Avram Grant can finally smile a little wider and not just because of a good game. Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu has confirmed that the government will settle Grant’s long-overdue salary of over K2.6 million within the next two weeks.





Nkandu explained the delay wasn’t due to forgetfulness or an accounting error, but rather a classic case of robbing Peter to feed Paul literally. “Budget cuts hit hard,” he said, “and we had to reallocate funds to address national hunger caused by the drought. Sadly, football took a back seat to food.”





In a show of faith, FAZ President Keith Mweemba stepped in, promising to engage the government pronto. “We want to make sure Coach Grant gets his dues and that players aren’t left counting coins after matches,” he said. “We can’t have our team playing with empty pockets and full hearts forever.”





Grant, who’s been as patient as a striker waiting for a pass that never comes, has not commented but we’re guessing his bank app will be getting a lot more attention in the coming days.





The players, too, are waiting for their share,

Fans, meanwhile, are hopeful that with salaries sorted, motivation and maybe even Zambia’s FIFA ranking will get a boost. As one supporter put it, “Let’s feed the coach, pay the players, and then maybe the goals will come too.”



