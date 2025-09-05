GRANT TRIMS SQUAD TO 26 AHEAD OF MOROCCO CLASH





Chipolopolo players Frankie Musonda and Kelvin Kampamba have been ruled out of Monday’s Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier against Morocco set for the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola due to injury.





Bahrain based Musonda and Zesco United ‘s Kampamba were initially part of the squad but after medical assessment were exempted from the Morocco assignment.





Coach Avram Grant has trimmed the squad to 26 and is expected to wind up with 24 players in the final stages of preparations.



Other players that have fallen through are Abraham Siankombo, Saddam Phiri, Mwenya Chibwe and Killian Kanguluma.





Meanwhile all the players called for duty have arrived giving the technical bench the full complement of arsenals summoned for the Morocco assignment.



Zambia hosts Morocco on Monday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in a Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier.





Tickets for the match are selling in all Shoprite outlets and are pegged at K30 (Early Bird), K50 (North& South), K100 (East), K150 (West) and K300 (VIP).





SQUAD



(GOALKEEPERS)

Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows)





(DEFENDERS)



Kabaso Chongo, Benedict Chepeshi, Gift Mphande (all Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Happy Nsiku (Red Arrows) Obinno Chisala (El Merreikh-Sudan), David Hamansenya (Leganes-Spain), Mathews Banda (Nkana)





(MIDFIELDERS)



Lubambo Musonda (Magdeburg-Germany), Benson Sakala (Bohemians 1905-Czech Republic), Miguel Chaiwa (Scotland), Joseph Liteta (Cagliari-Italy), Kings Kangwa (Hapoel Be’er Sheva-Israel), Golden Mafwenta (MFK Vyskov-Czech Republic), Emmanuel Banda (Maccabi Bnei-Israel), Gift Siame (CD Leganes-Spain), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy), Songa Chipyoka (Hapoel Petah Tikva-Israel). Fashion Sakala (Al-Fahya-Saudia Arabia)





(FORWARDS)



Edward Chilufya (Midtylland-Denmark), Patson Daka (Leicester-England), Kennedy Musonda (Hapoel Ramat Gan-Israel), Joseph Sabobo Banda (Hapoel Be’er Sheva-Israel)