GRANT URGES FANS NOT TO WRITE OFF CHIPOLOPOLO



Chipolopolo Coach AVRAM GRANT says the team should not be ruled out of the CHAN tournament.





This follows Zambia’s 2-1 defeat to Angola in their second Group A match, a result that leaves the Chipolopolo without a point.





GRANT, however, says he believes the team is making steady progress and remains capable of collecting maximum points in their remaining group fixtures against Kenya and Morocco.





Speaking after the match against Angola, GRANT noted significant improvement compared to their opening game against the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC.



He said that unlike in the first match, the Chipolopolo created several chances, seven in total and managed to convert one.





The Chipolopolo will return to action this Thursday, 14 August, when they face Morocco in a must-win encounter.



Meanwhile, football fans in Lusaka have expressed disappointment with the team’s performance.





WILBROAD KALYONDO criticised the squad for a lack of concentration, which he believes has contributed to their two losses.





GILLIAT KAFULA said the team lacked patience in possession and appeared short on match fitness in Sunday’s match.





JOHN KATWISHI described the results as disappointing, stressing that the game against Angola was one Zambia should have won convincingly.



