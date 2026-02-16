Grave Contradiction – The Betrayal of Integrity by Binwell Mpundu and the Ichabaiche Movement

By the Independent Political Correspondent

Sunday, 16th January, 2026

In recent political developments, one of the most striking contradictions has emerged from the very people who once stood as champions of integrity and accountability in Zambia. Binwell Mpundu, a name long associated with the advocacy for truth, justice, and the empowerment of ordinary Zambians, now finds himself entangled with the very forces he once condemned. It raises a profound question: Can a man who stood so firmly on the side of the people suddenly veer into the camp of those who betrayed them? This contradiction is nothing short of a betrayal not just of his own principles, but of the very people who believed in him.

The Ichabaiche Movement, led by Mpundu, has been a vocal force against the policies and actions that undermine Zambia’s future. However, recent reports suggest that Mpundu and his faction are now aligning themselves with Brian Mundubile’s team the same group that voted in favor of Bill 7, a bill that many Zambians see as a direct assault on the integrity of the country’s democratic fabric. Bill 7 has been widely criticized for eroding the powers of the electorate and diminishing the checks and balances that are crucial in a democratic society. To support such a bill is, in the eyes of many, an outright betrayal of the people’s trust.

A Man of Integrity, Or a Political Opportunist?

Binwell Mpundu has long been seen as a man of integrity. His political career has been built on a foundation of speaking out for the underprivileged, challenging corruption, and holding the powerful to account. He was once a voice for the voiceless, a figure who seemed to offer a glimmer of hope to the Zambian people. But today, many are left wondering: How can he align himself with the very political players he once condemned? His sudden shift raises uncomfortable questions.

For someone who was once adamant about the need for honesty, transparency, and a government that is accountable to the people, Mpundu’s decision to collaborate with individuals who voted for Bill 7 seems almost hypocritical. Was his previous rejection of Bill 7 merely a political performance, a calculated move to win the sympathy of Zambians? Was his display of integrity simply a theatrical stunt to present himself as a man of principle, when in reality, he is no different from those he once criticized?

The political scene in Zambia today presents a tragic irony. Those who voted for Bill 7, including well-known figures such as Christopher Kangombe, Mulenga, and others, now find themselves occupying prominent positions within the ruling Tonse Alliance. It appears that Mpundu and his Ichabaiche Movement have joined the ranks of those who are now set to play leading roles in the future of Zambia. What does this tell the people of Zambia about the true nature of politics in the country? Can we really trust those who once swore to fight for the people, only to abandon them for political gain?



The Illusion of Change

The Tonse Alliance, formed on the promises of reform and change, now seems to be dominated by individuals who were complicit in the passing of Bill 7. It’s increasingly clear that the political leadership in Zambia is becoming a revolving door of the same old faces, making the same old compromises. In this context, Mpundu’s rise within the Tonse camp seems to be more about political convenience than any genuine desire for change.

The question on the minds of many Zambians is simple: What has changed? If Binwell Mpundu and the Ichabaiche Movement are now positioning themselves to play central roles within the Tonse team, what message does that send to the public? Is this a sign that Zambia’s political future will simply be more of the same? Can the Zambian people trust a political movement that appears to value power over principle?

The troubling truth is that the leaders who voted for Bill 7 are now occupying the very positions of influence that the people of Zambia entrusted to them. This includes those who have been complicit in undermining the democratic principles that Zambia was supposed to uphold. It appears that, in the end, those who once spoke out against the abuse of power are now taking part in it.

What’s at Stake for Zambia?

Zambia stands at a crossroads. The country is grappling with significant challenges, from economic instability to the erosion of democratic rights. What is needed now are leaders who will stand firm for the values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. But if political opportunism continues to shape Zambia’s future, it’s hard to see a way forward.

The people of Zambia are left with very few options. The question they must ask themselves is: Who can we trust? Who among the current crop of political leaders has the courage to risk personal comfort, to make the hard decisions, and to truly serve the people of Zambia, rather than serving their own political ambitions?

In a time when the country’s dignity is at stake, the last thing Zambia needs is more leaders who are willing to compromise their principles for power. What the nation desperately requires are men and women whose word is bankable, whose integrity is beyond question, and who will risk everything to ensure that Zambia’s future is secured. Sadly, it appears that these qualities are in short supply, as many of the current political leaders have shown time and time again that they are more concerned with their own interests than with the welfare of the Zambian people.

Conclusion

Binwell Mpundu’s apparent betrayal is a stark reminder that Zambia’s political landscape is rife with contradictions and broken promises. The Ichabaiche Movement, which once stood for change, is now aligning itself with those who have betrayed the trust of the Zambian people.

In doing so, they risk further disillusioning a populace that is desperately seeking leaders who are committed to integrity and to the genuine upliftment of Zambia. The grave contradiction at the heart of this situation is not just a personal one for Mpundu, but a betrayal of the very ideals that Zambia needs to reclaim its dignity and future.