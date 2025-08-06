Great start: Benni McCarthy shines on his first CHAN game with Kenya

Benni McCarthy’s name still commands respect across Africa. As a player, he mesmerized fans with his powerful shots and clever runs. He remains Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer. Benni also shone in Europe, winning the UEFA Champions League with Porto. His brilliance on the field inspired countless young Africans to chase their dreams.

Now, he’s building a reputation as an exceptional coach. Benni has taken his tactical genius to Kenya, leading Harambee Stars with passion. His arrival brought hope and excitement. Fans believe he’s the right man to transform Kenyan football into a serious continental force.

Benni McCarthy shines on his first CHAN game with Kenya

McCarthy showed his magic on the touchline as Kenya secured a historic CHAN win. Kenya edged DR Congo 1-0 thanks to Austin Odhiambo’s decisive goal. The victory marks Kenya’s first-ever CHAN win. Benni celebrated on Instagram, “Great start to our CHAN campaign, first win on the board 🇰🇪 @harambee_stars.” His coaching style has evolved since his playing days.

At Manchester United, Benni sharpened his tactics and man-management skills. He learned from some of the best, adding layers to his football knowledge. Kenya now benefits from that experience. Benni’s arrival has lifted team morale and instilled confidence. Players look sharper and more organized.

His passion and energy on the sidelines inspire both the squad and supporters. Fans praised his brave decisions and attacking mindset. Many believe Kenya can finally compete with Africa’s best under his leadership. Benni’s journey with Kenya has started brightly. If he maintains this momentum, Kenyan football could reach heights never seen before.

What fans say

After Benni McCarthy shined on his first game with Kenya, some of his fans even from South Africa wished him well.

@Andile Ncube “You are bringing happiness to a country filled with such love, all the best bud. 🇰🇪”

@Quinton Masina “Congratulations Coach 🥳 wishing you many more wins”

@its_Morgan😉 “Sir… You’ve changed my life🥹♥️ football in Kenya has never tasted like this”

@Christopher Kirwa “Amazing job 👏👏🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪. Win Chan and dual Citizenship Loading 💪🏻😎”

@Nelson Masinde “Well done ✅ but the team should consider winning with atlist more goals