Greek speaker of parliament faces criminal charges after brawl in parliament

The speaker of Greece’s parliament stated that he plans to request the police to detain a politician who allegedly assaulted another politician during a debate on Wednesday.

The person in charge of making laws was suspended for 15 days because they got into a fight just outside the meeting room where they were talking. Many of their coworkers saw the fight happen.

“We can charge the person who did this terrible and savage attack with a serious crime quickly,” said Speaker Constantine Tassoulas.

He said that lawmakers are protected from punishment for minor crimes, but not for serious ones. He told the parliament’s police to take the lawmaker to the authorities who decide on punishment.

The fight happened a few hours before Greece’s top court is supposed to announce which political parties can participate in the June 9 European Parliament election.

The court will think about a request from three political parties to remove the far-right Spartans party because they are linked to the extreme right Golden Dawn. Some of the top members of Golden Dawn were put in jail in 2020 for being part of a criminal group.