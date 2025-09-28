GREEN PARTY CRITICIZES GOVT’S CDF HIKE AS ‘POLITICAL GIMMICK
By Raphael Mulenga
Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has criticized government’s decision to increase the Constituency Development Fund –CDF- allocation in the 2026 national budget from K36.1 million to K40 million, calling it a political gimmick.
Mr. Sinkamba is concerned over the unequal distribution of CDF across constituencies, arguing that the current pattern of disbursement remains a pressing issue that needs to be addressed.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sinkamba has emphasized the need for tangible results from CDF implementation, rather than using it as a tool for political appeasement targeted at specific regions.
He is urging government to operationalize an equity commission to monitor and ensure equitable distribution of resources.
This kind of thinking is disturbing.So you are telling us that the money should not be increase? What kind of leaders are you people with this mindset? We already know who you are not to be trusted near any government in future. Very disappointing