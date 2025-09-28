GREEN PARTY CRITICIZES GOVT’S CDF HIKE AS ‘POLITICAL GIMMICK





By Raphael Mulenga



Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has criticized government’s decision to increase the Constituency Development Fund –CDF- allocation in the 2026 national budget from K36.1 million to K40 million, calling it a political gimmick.



Mr. Sinkamba is concerned over the unequal distribution of CDF across constituencies, arguing that the current pattern of disbursement remains a pressing issue that needs to be addressed.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sinkamba has emphasized the need for tangible results from CDF implementation, rather than using it as a tool for political appeasement targeted at specific regions.





He is urging government to operationalize an equity commission to monitor and ensure equitable distribution of resources.



PHOENIX NEWS