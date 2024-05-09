Greenwood wouldn’t return to Man Utd but we wish he will stay with us – Getafe coach

Getafe president Angel Torres has stated that Mason Greenwood will not be returning to Manchester United next season, indicating his anticipation for the forward to continue his tenure at the Spanish club.

Greenwood, aged 22, moved to Getafe on a season-long loan from United in September amid a criminal investigation into a potential attempted rape case that was later closed by prosecutors.

His last appearance for United was in January 2022, following allegations of controlling and coercive behaviour and assault concerning a woman, which surfaced after images and videos were circulated online.

“If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club [Getafe], I think he would continue for another year,” Torres told Radio Marca. “But regarding Manchester [United], the news that we have from last week, where the [Getafe] sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there [to Manchester].

“We’ll have to wait until the end of June. The family and the player are very comfortable and very happy here, with our fans. When he came here, he hadn’t played for 16 months. He has recovered his form, he has scored eight league goals and two in the Copa.

The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”