Greta Thunberg Rallies for Communist Cuba, Blames Trump for Island’s Socialist Failures



Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has resurfaced with a fiery video defending Cuba’s regime and slamming the Trump administration for tightening the U.S. embargo. In her March 2026 speech, she accuses America of inflicting “brutal” punishment on ordinary Cubans amid blackouts, fuel shortages, and a humanitarian crisis—all while ignoring the decades of economic mismanagement under Havana’s socialist rulers.





“We need to talk about what’s happening in Cuba right now,” Thunberg declares. “The United States is right now committing a brutal act of collective punishment of the Cuban people, depriving people of basic means for survival—blackouts, fuel shortages, and a looming humanitarian crisis.”





She escalates further, claiming “the Trump administration is escalating it further, plotting what they themselves have called a takeover of the island.” Thunberg calls the embargo an act of imperialism and urges worldwide action: “We cannot allow this to happen.”





She promotes March 21 as the International Day of Solidarity with Cuba, highlighting an incoming humanitarian convoy: “On that day, the Nuestra América Convoy arrives in Havana, carrying humanitarian aid by air, land, and sea. International solidarity and collective uprising are the only forces powerful enough to push back against imperialism like this.”





Thunberg wraps up with a rallying cry: “We call upon everyone to raise their voices, and take action against this brutality. Cuba has many times stood up for the world, and now it is time for the world to stand up for Cuba. ¡Cuba sí, bloqueo no!”





Critics point out the obvious irony: Cuba’s chronic shortages stem from central planning, corruption, and the regime’s priorities—not just U.S. policy. Yet Thunberg focuses her outrage here while staying silent on other global crises. The video fits her pattern of selective activism, siding with anti-American causes regardless of the human cost under those regimes.





Trump’s tougher stance aims to pressure the dictatorship toward real change, not reward it. Thunberg’s call to “stand up for Cuba” ultimately means standing up for its rulers, not its suffering people.