Greyford Monde begs FAZ to appoint a Zambian as Chipolopolo coach



By Daily Star Reporter

Greyford Monde has called on the Football Association of Zambia to appoint a Zambian as a men’s national team coach.

In an interview, Monde expressed optimism in Zambian coaches, saying they are capable of bring the World Cup home.

Amongst the “credible coaches” the PF hopeful presidential candidate named are Patrick Phiri and George Lwandamina.



He said most of the teams representing Africa at the ongoing World Cup have coaches from their respective countries.

FAZ is now zeroing in on the appointment of the national team coach. Three so far, out of 10 have been shortlisted for the top job. Among them is Former Chelsea boss Avram Grant, Wedson Nyirenda and Honour Janza.



“We would really love to see the Chipolopolo team winning, even the World Cup. But that in itself again we want to be very categorical that that job can still be done by a local coach,” he said.



“The current football tournament, the World Cup, has seen big teams, the five teams that are representing Africa there, all of them are being coached by local coaches from their various countries.”



Monde said he is concerned with the process FAZ is undertaking regarding the matter in question.

“Country men and women, I wish to speak to the issue around the appointment of the Football Association National Coach. The National job is vacant and it has been for some time and that the Football Association of Zambia is in a process of shortlisting or appointing a national coach. It is in public domain and you have seen that at this stage they have three that have been shortlisted, where they are about to appoint one,” he said.



“We are very concerned with this process and we would love to urge the Football Association of Zambia and the line Ministries, the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Labour to consider to appoint a local coach as Zambian Coach. At 58 years, Zambia today has many coaches some of whom have brought trophies to this country. Some have been engaged and have worked out of this country to coach teams that have won trophies.”