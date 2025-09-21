GREYFORD MONDE IS NEW  PF MOBILISATION CHAIRMAN

GREYFORD MONDE IS NEW MOBILISATION CHAIRMAN



By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



The Patriotic Front (PF), the biggest political party in Zambia, has announced new appointments to its Central Committee, signalling what officials describe as a decisive step towards rebranding and repositioning the opposition ahead of its General Conference.





At a press briefing in Lusaka, the PF confirmed that Honourable Greyford Monde has been appointed Chairman for Mobilisation. He will be supported by Mr Danny Yenga, who has been named Vice Chairman for Mobilisation.





In the security portfolio, Honourable Stephen Chungu takes over as Chairman, with Honourable Davies Chisopa, Member of Parliament for Mkushi South, appointed as Deputy Chairman.





On the youth front, Honourable Emmanuel Tembo, Member of Parliament for Feira, has been named Deputy National Youth Chairman. He will work alongside Celestine Mukandila and Ms Namakau Silumesi, who have both been appointed as Deputy National Youth Chairpersons.





For provincial leadership, Honourable Malozo Sichone has been appointed Chairman for Muchinga Province. In the women’s wing, Ms Charity Kapona has been named Second Vice Women Chairperson.





Patriotic Front General Secretary announcing the appointments said the appointments are designed to consolidate the PF’s internal organisation and ensure effective preparations for the General Conference to be held later this year.





The new leadership structure reflects more than just routine changes. This is rebranding happening in real time. The PF is not simply reshuffling positions; it is redefining its identity to meet the challenges of Zambia’s evolving political landscape.





The changes come as the PF continues to criticise government institutions and raise alarm over what it calls the erosion of Zambia’s democracy. The combination of internal renewal and external pressure highlights the party’s ambition to regain national leadership.