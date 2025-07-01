GRIZZLY MINING AND PRIDEGEMS MINES SUED



GRIZZLY Mining Limited and Pridegems Mines Limited have been sued in the Lusaka High Court for allegedly trespassing on Chuvumbwe Mining Limited’s licenced exploration area for Beryllium, Emerald and Quartz.





Chuvumbwe Mining is seeking an injunction to restrain the two mining firms, their servants, agents, or any individuals acting under their authority from continuing to trespass, enter, occupy, or conduct any unauthorised activities including mining and water pumping within the area covered by Small Scale Exploration Licence No. 38563-HQ-SEL.





The company is also seeking damages for trespass to be assessed by the court, an order for the removal of all equipment, structures, and materials introduced by the defendants and costs of the action,





According to the statement of claim, Chuvumbwe Mining Limited is a company incorporated on August 18, 2007, with its registered office in Livingstone.





Chuvumbwe Minining stated that it is the lawful holder of Small Scale Exploration Licence No. 38563-HQ-SEL, which grants it exclusive rights to explore for Beryllium, Emerald and Quartz.





The licence is valid for four years, commencing on September 18, 2024. Additionally, the company holds a Pegging Certificate issued in November 2024, bearing Diagram No. 20169/24, which defines the geographical extent of the licence area located in Lufwanyama on the Copperbelt.





Chuvumbwe claimed that on November 25, 2024, it obtained consent from the royal establishment of Chief Nkana VII, based at Chindalo Chamwengo Palace in Kalulushi, to conduct operations consistent with the licence within the boundaries of the chiefdom, as represented in Diagram No. 20169/24.





On or about May 10, 2025, the company engaged A & A Geospatial Consultants to carry out a routine drone survey to verify the licence boundaries and collect high-resolution mapping data for planning and operational purposes.





During the survey, the consultants allegedly observed active and unauthorised mining and water-pumping operations being conducted within the licensed area.





Chuvumbwe Mining claimed that two days later, on May 12, 2025, its personnel stationed in the area confronted workers believed to be employees, servants, or agents of Grizzly Mining and Pridegems Mines Limited.



ZDM