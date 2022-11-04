GRZ AWARE OF INJURIES RESULTING FROM UPND KAFUE FACTIONAL MAYHEM

By Pesulani Mwale

Minister of Home Affairs and International Security, Jack Mwiimbu, says government is aware of the fracas that occurred in Kafue between two factions of the United Party for National Development-UPND, were some individuals sustained deep bodily cuts.

Responding to a matter of public urgent importance raised by Shiwangandu Member of Parliament, Stephen Kampyongo, Friday morning, Mwiimbu noted that those involved have been arrested.

He has since reassured citizens through Parliament that government remains committed in curbing violence and upholding the law, adding that individuals who behave otherwise will face prosecution.

Meanwhile, Mwiimbu told Parliament that his Ministry will embark on day and night patrols in towmships of Lusaka and other towns with the aim of stopping rising cases of attacks on citizens.

He noted that Police will be carrying out spot checks in pursuit of those that may be carrying unwarranted harmful weapons.