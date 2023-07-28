GRZ COMMITTED TOWARDS HAZEL NALI’S MEDICAL BILLS – NKANDU

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting medical bills of the injured Copper Queens first choice goalkeeper Hazel Nali.

Minister of Sports, Youth and Arts Elvis Nkandu says a new appointment has been secured for Ms. Nali to undergo a kneel injury medical procedure.

Nkandu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to settle medical bills that will be accrued during Nali’s treatment.

He, however, regretted the social media speculation indicating that the government has failed to meet its obligation.

Nkandu was speaking through the High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand Dr Elias Munshya at the joint meeting of the Ministry of Sports, Youth, and Arts, Football Association of Zambia and the Zambia High Commission to Australia and New Zealand today.

Nkandu said the government has gone a further step to arrange an after care programme in New Zealand for Nali till the time she rejoins the Copper Queens and her family.

And FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says Nali is under appropriate care of FIFA, FAZ, and government.

He says away from this, it will be an infringement on FIFA statutes for any agent to interfere with players in the camp.

Kamanga has paid tribute to the government for expediting Nali’s medical procedure in New Zealand.

This is contained in a statement availed to Byta FM Zambia News by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at Zambia High Commission to Australia and New Zealand, Charles Mucholo.

