Gucci Court Drama! Mugabe Heir’s $2,500 Jacket Sparks Outrage



All eyes were on Chatunga Mugabe, son of former president Robert Mugabe, as he made a headline-grabbing court appearance clad in a luxury Moncler Maya puffer jacket worth a staggering US$2,556.

The designer coat alone is said to be nearly equivalent to what an average Zimbabwean civil servant earns in an entire year a striking symbol of wealth on display in a country battling economic hardship.





But the jacket is just part of the story. Chatunga’s lavish lifestyle has long raised eyebrows, particularly his upscale Hyde Park property reportedly bought in 2017 for R43 million while his father was still in power.





For many Zimbabweans facing soaring prices, low wages and shrinking opportunities, the courtroom fashion statement has become more than just a style choice it’s a painful reminder of the deep divide between political elites and ordinary citizens.