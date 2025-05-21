Guide young people around you to save them from legal troubles, activist urges Lungu

Guide young people around you, activist urges Lungu



A GOOD governance activist has urged former president Edgar Lungu to provide parental guidance to young people within his political circles to save them from legal troubles.





Commenting on the recent jailing of Maureen Mabonga and Munir Zulu over utterances that eventually earned them charges and convictions of seditious practices, Dillon Mayangwa noted that Lungu needed to provide adequate counsel to his youthful loyalists.







Mayangwa said Lungu’s loyal youths should pick lessons from the former president if they mean what they claim that they are inspired by the former Head of State.





He asserted that Lungu’s past political conduct, marked by an absence of violence and legal conflict, should serve as a model for his supporters.





Mayangwa expressed concern that young politicians claiming inspiration from Lungu are instead promoting divisive rhetoric.



“It must be made clear, especially to the youths that claim to be inspired by our Former Head of State, Mr Edgar Lungu. If you have followed well, you will note that Edgar Lungu in his political career has never conducted himself in the manner that those that claim to be inspired by him are conducting themselves.”





“The late Micheal Chilufya Sata trusted him because of his standing in society. But, these young ones are committing crimes with the intention of pleasing seasoned political figures. You wonder what kind generation is being raised, or who is teaching them. This is a time for the youthful leaders to refrain from being tools of distraction but to build the nation,” said Mayangwa.





He said youths should draw life lessons and avoid being used by politicians.



Mayangwa urged young politicians to uphold high ethical standards in their leadership roles, emphasising that their primary allegiance should be to the Zambian Constitution and their constituents, rather than individual politicians.





“As a Zambian civic leader and youth, their allegiance should be to the Constitution of Zambia and their electorate not the individuals that will dump them like tissue at the time of crisis. I really feel for these young politicians who are blindly following sadists with a mission to destroy their future.”





“Look at those young politicians who have run away leaving behind young families while the old politicians they claim to stand for are in five star hotels and their children are safe and grooming stable families,” said Mayangwa.





Mayangwa expressed sympathy for the jailed MPs and cautioned young politicians against being manipulated by senior figures.





“The jailing of youthful Members of Parliament is quite sad and a big lesson and reminder to the young people. When you are a leader, the choice of words is very important,” said Mayangwa.



Kalemba May 20, 2025