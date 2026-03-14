Gulf Allies Privately Furious as U.S. Actions Spark Regional Tensions, Trump Moves to Calm Leaders





Several Gulf allies are reportedly expressing deep frustration with Washington behind closed doors, blaming the United States for triggering a conflict that has placed their countries at significant risk. According to officials familiar with the situation, regional governments are increasingly concerned that recent developments have dragged them closer to a wider confrontation, raising fears about security, stability, and potential retaliation across the Gulf.





The anger is largely being voiced privately, with Gulf leaders wary that escalating tensions could directly threaten their territories, energy infrastructure, and economic stability. Many of these countries host U.S. military facilities or maintain close security partnerships with Washington, which has heightened their anxiety about becoming potential targets if the conflict spreads further across the region





Amid these concerns, former U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly been in direct contact with several regional leaders throughout the week. According to people familiar with the discussions, Trump has been calling Gulf leaders in an effort to reassure them and ease their concerns about the rapidly evolving situation.





These calls are said to focus on calming tensions, reaffirming relationships, and addressing fears that the current conflict could spiral into a broader regional crisis involving multiple actors.



The developments highlight growing unease among Washington’s closest partners in the Gulf, who now find themselves navigating the fallout of a conflict they believe could place their own national security at risk.



Source: The Wall Street Journal