Breaking News : Gulf On Edge as Iran Hits Qatar LNG Hub, Trump Issues Stark Warning of Devastating Response





In a major escalation shaking the global energy landscape, Iran has launched a strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG facility, one of the most critical gas export hubs in the world, triggering fears of a wider regional conflict. The attack follows an earlier Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, setting off a dangerous chain of retaliation across the Gulf.





Former US President Donald Trump stated that Israel will not carry out further strikes on Iran’s South Pars field unless Iran targets Qatar again. He emphasized that the United States and Qatar had no involvement or prior knowledge of Israel’s initial strike, and claimed Iran responded without fully understanding the situation.

Trump issued a strong warning that any further Iranian attacks on Qatar would cross a red line, potentially prompting a severe US response that could include strikes on Iran’s key energy infrastructure. His remarks signal a heightened risk of direct confrontation if hostilities continue to escalate.





Following the Iranian strike, fires were reported at Ras Laffan Industrial City, though Qatari authorities confirmed that emergency services brought the situation under control. Despite containment efforts, officials acknowledged that the attack caused significant damage to gas facilities.





Qatar plays a central role in global liquefied natural gas supply, and any disruption to its operations could have immediate consequences for international energy markets. The targeting of such critical infrastructure marks a dangerous shift in the conflict, raising concerns about broader instability in the Gulf region.





With energy sites now at the center of military actions and retaliatory threats escalating, the situation remains highly volatile, with the potential to impact global markets and security dynamics in the coming days.



Source: NDTV