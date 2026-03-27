Gulf states condemn Iran over Hormuz closure, warn of possible countermeasures



The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly condemned Iran’s move to block the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a breach of international “red lines” with direct consequences for global energy security.





Member states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar stressed that the vital waterway cannot be controlled unilaterally, as the disruption threatens the flow of over 20 million barrels of oil per day and risks triggering wider economic instability.





The bloc has urged urgent action from the UN Security Council to restore navigation, while warning that escalating tensions may force regional powers to consider direct countermeasures to protect their strategic and economic interests.