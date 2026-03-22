Gulf States Deliver Final Warning to Iran: Retaliation on the Table





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed after a Riyadh summit that Gulf nations have issued their last warnings to Iran. If attacks on their territory continue, they will take countermeasures.





Fidan described the strikes as unjust and unrelated to the broader US-Israel-Iran conflict. Gulf states insist they bear no responsibility for the war’s outbreak yet face direct hits on civilian and economic targets.





With US forces active in the region and tensions spiking, this marks a clear line in the sand. The risk of wider involvement grows by the day as patience wears thin.



The message is straightforward: stop now, or face consequences.