Gulf States Finally Step Up: Saudi Arabia and UAE Join the Fight Against Iran



The Wall Street Journal just dropped the hammer. Saudi Arabia has greenlit U.S. access to its King Fahd Air Base for strikes on Iran, reversing years of foot-dragging.

The UAE is freezing billions in Iranian assets, choking off Tehran’s cash flow and weighing direct military involvement. Both nations are prepping their forces as the U.S.-Israel campaign against the mullahs enters its second month.





This is no small shift. For too long, Gulf royals talked tough while letting America and Israel carry the load against Iran’s terror proxies, missiles, and nuclear ambitions.

Now, with Iranian attacks hitting their own turf, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are waking up. King Fahd base gives U.S. jets a prime launchpad on the Arabian Peninsula. Freezing those assets starves the regime’s war machine.





The message is clear: the axis of evil is cracking. Iran’s reckless aggression has united its richest neighbors against it. No more playing both sides.