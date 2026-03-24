Gulf States Finally Wake Up: Saudi Arabia and UAE Join the Fight Against Rogue Iran



The Wall Street Journal reports that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are no longer sitting on the sidelines as Iranian missiles and drones rain down on their soil.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have been actively intercepting Tehran’s attacks, shooting down ballistic missiles headed for their capitals and swatting away waves of drones targeting energy sites and air bases.



This isn’t neutral defense anymore. It’s the first clear signal that the wealthy Gulf monarchies are shifting toward active alignment with the US and Israel in the escalating 2026 war on Iran.

Saudi forces have knocked out dozens of incoming threats in single days, while the UAE alone has intercepted hundreds of ballistic missiles and over a thousand drones since the conflict heated up. Iranian aggression has forced their hand.





For too long, these oil-rich states tolerated Iran’s provocations, proxy militias, and nuclear saber-rattling while hiding behind American security guarantees. No more. Iranian strikes on their infrastructure and cities have shattered any illusion of coexistence with the mullahs’ regime.

The Gulf is choosing survival over appeasement, backing the side that’s actually willing to confront the world’s leading state sponsor of terror.





This move strengthens the coalition against a weakened but desperate Iran. It sends a blunt message: attack civilized nations and pay the price. The era of Iran bullying its richer neighbors while chanting “death to America” and “death to Israel” is cracking under real pressure.





America and Israel are leading the charge to dismantle Iran’s threat once and for all. The Gulf states stepping up is long overdue good news in a dangerous neighborhood. Weakness invites war. Strength ends it.



HT BRIC NEWS