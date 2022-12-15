GULF STREAM JET ✈️ SALE SCANDAL LOADING- Miles B. Sampa

GULF STREAM JET ✈️ SALE SCANDAL LOADING

By Miles B. Sampa, MP (15.12.2022)

According to the Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma the Gulf Stream jet 🛩️ cost Zambia 🇿🇲 $190M (purchase price, security additions, training etc). He says the UPND government is selling the jet because the real market price is about $80M and apparently they don’t want to be part of the excess spent above the market price. When they sell then they will buy another presidential jet.

A. Funso:

1) will they sell the jet at the $190M they state was spent or they will sell it at what they’re calling the market price of $80M?

2) Is it not wise to keep it in-house at same expensive value than sell it cheaper?

3) Who is targeted to buy the same jet and is it some people within or outside Zambia connected to the current government top people?

4) At what price will the new jet ✈️ be bought at and who will be the brokers in the transaction ?

5) Is this not just a process of ukugoleka (selling selling & buying again) so as to create opportunities for commisions ?

B. My Recommendations

1) There is no value or prices of money worth compromising the security of our current and future Presidents especially in the air and or on international travel. Our President should be able to leave the USA 🇺🇸 instant when on duty if he or the state security system chooses to for whatever reason without having to wait for scheduled commercial flights. The Gulf Stream takes enough gas to cross the Atlantic ocean direct to Zambia. The plane should therefore not be sold and kept for the good of the current, future Presidents and Zambia 🇿🇲 as a country. If football stars like Ronaldo can own a Gulf Stream jet, why should Zambia not own one for the head of state that they elect into state house ?

2) If indeed there was some misappropriation of funds in the procurement process (real or perceived), the ACC and DEC should deal with the matter as they are doing in many other allegations but to which thus far only blanks have been drawn.

3) The $2M annual maintenance cost for the Gulf Stream is peanuts when it comes to ensuring security of the current and future Presidents.

C. Caution:

1) Even if this Government insists on selling the presidential jet 🛩️, they will need two third majority approval in our Parliament and they don’t have that even if all Independents (except Hon Munir Zulu) had to vote with them.

2) If by some force majure reasons they manage to get parliament approval and proceed to sell, mark my word that once out of power in 2026, the defense Minister and all that will be involved in the sell of the plane will surely be tenants of Chimbokaila prison due to corruption that will arise both in the selling of the current and buying of the new one.

Ukwali insoke… (to be forewarned ; is to be forearmed).

MBS15.12.2022