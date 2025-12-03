GULFSTREAM DISPOSAL PROCESS ONGOING – LUFUMA



DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says the disposal process of the Gulfstream G650 Presidential Jet is ongoing and will soon be concluded, with details to be announced publicly.





President Hakainde Hichilema has committed not to use the Gulfstream Presidential Jet since taking office in 2021, choosing instead to use commercial flights.



The plane was acquired by the PF government, an expenditure which President Hichilema had publicly criticised as wasteful.





During his campaign, the President had promised to sell the jet to reallocate the funds to other needy areas.



In line with this, President Hichilema announced in November 2022 that his government had started the process of selling the Gulfstream G650 Presidential Jet in order to recover the US$193 million spent on its acquisition.





However, the process faced delays. In March 2023, Lufuma said government was not in a hurry to sell the presidential jet, revealing that while there had been some potential buyers, no good offer had come forth.





Despite the slow disposal progress, the Defence Minister insisted in March 2024 that the Head of State would never use the plane for any assignment.





In an interview, Monday, Lufuma said the disposal process of the Gulfstream was underway and would soon be concluded.





“The Gulfstream G650ER disposal process is ongoing. So, as soon as we conclude, we shall be able to tell the public as to what has happened. I think it’ll be anytime soon [and] we are getting there,” said Lufuma.



News Diggers