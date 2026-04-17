GUN DRAMA HEIRS IN COURT: Chatunga Mugabe Admits Firearm Offence as Cousin Pleads to Attempted Murder





In a dramatic court development, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe has pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm and residing in South Africa illegally, while his cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, admitted to a string of serious charges including attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, illegal immigration, and unlawful possession of ammunition.





Defence lawyer Laurence Hodes urged the court to consider leniency, proposing suspended sentences as a stern warning rather than immediate incarceration. He also suggested financial penalties and compensation for the victim, Sipho Mahlangu, emphasizing the accused’s willingness to take responsibility.





Both men have indicated they are prepared to self-deport from South Africa. The case has been postponed to April 24, allowing time for confirmation that Mahlangu has received compensation and for authorities to secure the accused’s cooperation in locating the firearm involved.



The case continues to draw significant public attention.