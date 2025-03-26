GUN-WIELDING DJ KANDEKE CONVICTED



ZAMBIA’s self-proclaimed international manager DJ Kandeke, who never misses a chance to brag about how big of a celebrity he is was on Monday humbled when he pleaded guilty to the offense of nuisance by a drunken person in the Ndola Magistrate Court.





The 30-year-old, who also manages renowned musician Elton Mulenga also known as Yo Maps admitted to the charge after being arrested for firing gunshots at Bojangles nightclub in Ndola on February 3.





According to prosecutor Mike Mwalila, the incident occurred around 03:07 hours when Chikoti Mulendwe, a patron at the club, stepped outside to take a phone call and heard gunshots. Bouncers later apprehended Kandeke who goes by the official name of Evans Nsongela, leading to his arrest.





The Court heard that during investigations, Mulendwe told police that Kandeke, visibly drunk, had fired shots before pointing the firearm at him, causing distress. Police recovered cartridges from the scene as evidence.





In his defense, Kandeke, who was not represented by a lawyer, claimed he was provoked by an unidentified person during the event and assured authorities he would not repeat such behavior.



“I was wrong. I have learned something from this incident,” Kandeke told the court.





Ndola Magistrate Brian Simachela ruled that Kandeke pays a K300 fine within 24 hours’ failure to which he spends six months in prison. He also ordered Kandeke to surrender his pistol and ammunition to the court for 60 days, after which he may apply for their return, subject to judicial approval.





The court, however questioned why Kandeke was charged with a lesser offense, given that he had allegedly pointed a gun at someone, an act that could warrant a more serious charge, such as threatening violence.





“The facts state that he pointed a gun. Why was he not charged with threatening violence? He pointed a gun at someone. Why was he given a lesser offence? You, the National Prosecution Authority, are responsible for indictments and determining suitable charges.





“Be mindful that the offence you committed is serious. You don’t deserve to possess a firearm until you reach full maturity. I will fine you K300, to be paid within 24 hours, or you will serve six months of imprisonment with hard labor,” Magistrate Simachela said.



(Mwebantu, Wednesday, 26th March, 2025)