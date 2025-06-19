Guntila’s murder suspect drunk beer before going to crime scene – Witness



THE Lusaka High Court has heard how one of the murder suspects, Samuel Dokowe went to Mika Convention Center’s bar around 18:00 hours to get some beers on the same day Guntila Muleya was allegedly murdered.





A bar man, Mulenga Simukoko testified before Judge Vincent Siloka that on July 23, 2024 he reported for work at 10:00 hours, and at around 18:00 hours he received about three clients.





Mulenga,26, said one of the clients, whom he identified as Samuel Dokowe walked in and asked for beers, he got two Heineken and stepped out.



“I finished my shift around 21:00 hours,

then I overheard that something had transpired, I never heard properly because i didn’t pay attention, the music was so loud in the bar, we were playing loud music.”





“On July 28, 2024 we were called at Lusaka Central police to do an identification parade. I was told to identify the client who walked in the bar of which i was able to identify because he came with a black cap and a bag,” he said.





He said the man was a bit huge and had white beards.



“Afterwards we were taken back and our reports were taken down.The lighting in the bar wasn’t very bright but it was clear enough for me to see the person.”





“I remember he had the first beer, then second which he didn’t finish,” he said.



Third accused person, Samuel Dokowe was positively identified in court.





In this matter, Mithusani Dokowe, 29, a Police officer, Caleb Zulu, 30, a Police officer of Libala south, Samuel Dokowe, 37, an Assistant Engineer and Francis Chipyoka, 42, an Accountant of Foxdale are charged with murder.





It is alleged that the four accused persons murdered former Independent Broadcasting Authority(IBA)boss, Nguntila Muleya.





On July 24, 2024, Muleya’s body was found with Gun-shot wounds on the outskirts of Lusaka called Njolwe area.





The matter has been adjourned to June 19, 2025 for continuation of trial.



Kalemba