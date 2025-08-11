Gyokeres, Zubimendi shine as Arsenal cruise past Athletic Club in pre-season finale: Win Emirates Cup

Arsenal wrapped up their pre-season schedule in style with a commanding 3-0 victory over Athletic Club, a performance that underlined Mikel Arteta’s side’s attacking fluency and squad depth ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

New signing Viktor Gyokeres was the headline act, netting a powerful first-half header from a precise Martin Zubimendi cross.



The Swedish striker’s movement and hold up play repeatedly unsettled the visitors’ back line, while Zubimendi’s influence in midfield both as a deep lying playmaker and an aggressive ball-winner gave Arsenal full control of proceedings.

Bukayo Saka doubled the lead within minutes, finishing clinically after a slick central move involving Martin Odegaard.

Athletic struggled to cope with Arsenal’s right sided combinations, with Saka, Odegaard, and Jurrien Timber linking up effectively to stretch the Basque side.

The second half saw Arsenal rotate heavily, but their dominance never faded. Substitute Kai Havertz put the result beyond doubt with a brilliant solo run and finish, a moment that seemed to signal healthy competition for attacking roles.

While the scoreline reflected Arsenal’s superiority, individual performances provided further encouragement. William Saliba was unshakable at the back, Gabriel Magalhães’ long passes sparked quick transitions, and goalkeeper David Raya’s direct distribution frequently launched dangerous counterattacks.

Therefore a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in their Premier League opener next, Arsenal fans will be buoyed by a balanced display combining defensive solidity, midfield creativity, and ruthless finishing.

The pre-season may be over, but if this performance is a sign of things to come, the Gunners appear ready for the challenge ahead.