Haaland still dreams of playing for Real Madrid – Sources

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland still envisions himself playing for Real Madrid in the future, despite a potential delay caused by Kylian Mbappe’s expected transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Los Blancos this summer, according to AS.

Initially planning to join the Spanish giants in 2025, Haaland’s timeline may have shifted, but the 23-year-old remains keen on a move to Real Madrid.

He sees City’s upcoming Champions League quarterfinal clash with Carlo Ancelotti’s side as an ideal opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities for a potential future transfer.

Although he played the full 90 minutes in both legs of last season’s semifinal against Madrid, he failed to score in either match.

While Haaland’s current contract with Manchester City extends until 2027, the club is reportedly expediting the process of renewing his deal.

His contract includes a €200 million release clause, enabling him to leave this summer if triggered.

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, aims to include a similar clause in any future agreement to facilitate a potential move to Real Madrid. Although there is no specific clause regarding Pep Guardiola in Haaland’s contract, the manager’s future could also influence the striker’s decision.

Financial constraints may pose a challenge for Real Madrid in acquiring both Mbappe and Haaland, raising questions about how the club would manage such high-profile signings.