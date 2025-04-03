Haaland Suffers Injury, Ruled Out For Seven Weeks

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland has been ruled out of action for seven weeks, dealing a major blow to the club ahead of the business end of the season.

Haaland suffered an ankle injury in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth in an FA Cup clash on Sunday.

He limped off in the 61st minute after scoring the equaliser just after the restart.

Guardiola has now confirmed that the Norwegian forward will be out of action for up to seven weeks.

“The doctors said between five and seven weeks. So hopefully at the end of the season and by the Club World Cup, he will be ready.

“Sometimes there are years when these kinds of things happen. It happened all season. I would say that it could have been different if it were the end of the season [before the Club World Cup]. So with all the injuries we have had this season, I’m so sorry for them and for Erling as well. So [I wish him] a good recovery, as speedy as possible, then come back.”

Guardiola has urged the players to step up to help the team in Haaland’s absence ahead of their tight schedule.

He said, “We need players with other qualities and bring other players closer to the box.

“Erling’s numbers have been exceptional and are our incredible threat in many things, but we have to adjust our players.

“I know the players who have a sense of goal more than others. We have to bring them closer to the box.”

Guardiola is expecting a tough race for Champions League qualification towards the end of the season.

He said, “It’s true [it will be close], but don’t tell me about the toughest battles.

“We had in the past much tougher than this one. When you have to win 16 or 17 games to win the Premier League, don’t tell me it’s not a tough one.

“In the past, except for the first season we were together, and one season when Liverpool were extremely strong and we could not compete with them, all the time we were there to fight for the Premier League.

“This is the first time, along with the first season I was here nine years ago, that we have to fight to qualify for the Champions League.

“We have nine games left, and we know what we have to do. Five at home, four away; we have to win our home games, and we are going to try.”

Haaland’s injury is a major blow to Manchester City’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League, as the defending champions currently occupy the fifth position following their poor showing this season.

The former Dortmund star joins Rodri, Nathan Ake, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji on the treatment table.

The Cityzen also have a FA Cup semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest to navigate in the absence of their star striker.

Manchester City have endured a disastrous season, failing to mount a title challenge while also crashing out of the Champions League in the playoff round.