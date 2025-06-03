HABAZOKA PREDICTS MAIZE PRICE REDUCTION FOR 2025 CROP MARKETING SEASON





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Economist Lubinda Habazoka has predicted a downward adjustment in maize prices for the 2025 crop marketing season, citing an anticipated oversupply following the country’s bumper harvest of 3.6 million metric tonnes.



In 2024 the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) set k330 as the maize floor price for a 50kg bag equivalent to k6,600 per metric tonne.





Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat program, Dr. Habazoka warned that increased supply on the market will likely lead to reduced prices, potentially lowering demand and discouraging farmers who had hoped for better prices.





He is concerned that while affordable mealie meal is critical for consumers, the government through the Food Reserve Agency must carefully balance pricing policies to protect the interests of farmers who rely on maize production for profit.





Dr. Habazoka has since cautioned that if prices are lowered too much, many farmers may be forced to switch to alternative crops such as soya beans.