Had UPND Become So Unpopular That Only Bill 7 Can Save Them? – Dr Mwelwa

Had UPND Become So Unpopular That Only Bill 7 Can Save Them?





By Dr Mwelwa



Bill 7 was deferred on the President’s own word — announced in a formal statement from State House. What changed? Why are we suddenly hearing whispers of its return without the promised national consultation?





Had UPND become so unpopular that the only way to keep power is through constitutional manipulation? Is this the desperate fallback of a government that fears the people’s verdict in 2026?





Will MPs be so shallow as to forget the Orange Headed Paper that carried the President’s categorical promise of consultation? Do they not realize that if they pass Bill 7 now, they are merely being used to serve one man’s agenda?





Is Parliament, the supposed guardian of the Constitution, so weak that it will allow itself to be reduced to an extension of State House? Will MPs not see that they are trading their dignity for crumbs of political favor?





What magic is in Bill 7 that makes the President willing to risk his credibility, his integrity, and his legacy? Is it worth losing the trust of citizens to force through a law they rejected?





Will MPs ignore history? Did the one-party state not fall when it tried to bend the Constitution to the will of one leader? Did Zambia not rise in 1991 because citizens rejected manipulation of their collective destiny?





Will MPs go home to their constituencies and tell farmers, bus drivers, civil servants, and marketeers that they voted for hunger budgets and then amended the Constitution to tighten the noose further? What answer will they give?





If Bill 7 is alive again, then what was the point of the consultations with churches, civil society, and ordinary citizens? Were they just a performance to buy time? Is the President ready to be remembered as the man who made promises he could not keep?





Bill 7 is dead — the nation buried it when it was deferred for consultation. To force it back is to dig up the grave and mock the people. Will MPs be complicit in such mockery?





When the final vote comes, will our Parliament stand as patriots, or will it kneel as pawns?