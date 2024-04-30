Hailey Bieber has reacted to worrying photos of her husband Justin Bieber crying.

The American model, 27, commented on her husband’s latest photo dump, which included crying selfies of the Grammy Award winner, 30.

‘A pretty crier,’ wrote Hailey in the comments section.

She appeared to put speculation on any marital issues to rest.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018, and they’ve since frequently been met with rumours of marital trouble.

Speculation was recently reignited by Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin, who posted about ‘special challenges’ the couple was facing in a since-deleted post on Instagram in February.

The Bio-Dome actor, 57, asked for ‘a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and draw close to the Lord.’

After a source told TMZ that Hailey was upset with her father over the comment, the model has since made several efforts to shut down the subsequent rumours.

While celebrating Justin’s 30th birthday last month, Hailey shared a throwback photo from her and Justin’s wedding with a sweet tribute.

’30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life,’ she wrote in the caption.