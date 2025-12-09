HAIMBE CHALLENGES SIKOTA TO DEBATE ON CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL NO. 7

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe has challenged Lusaka lawyer Sakwiba Sikota to a debate over the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025.

Mr. Haimbe, who is also Lusaka Central Member of Parliament, said President Hakainde Hichilema has significant national responsibilities and is therefore not available for such a discourse.

He emphasised that the matter raised by Mr. Sikota is a legal issue, and as a lawyer himself, he has offered to take up the challenge directly.

Mr. Haimbe made the remarks in Lusaka today, underscoring his readiness to engage in a legal and constitutional debate on the proposed amendments.

ZNBC