HAIMBE CONDEMNS CRITICISM OF GOVERNMENT OVER ECL’S DEATH AS MORALLY WRONG AND DIVISIVE





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Foreign Affairs Minister Malambo Haimbe has slammed all criticism questioning the government’s role in the passing of former President Edgar Lungu, describing such inquiries as morally inappropriate and divisive.





Speaking on Diamond TV’s Costa programme, Mr. Haimbe emphasized that this is not a time for finger-pointing or speculation, but rather a moment for unity.

He stated that it is improper to engage in discussions about whether the government provided sufficient support to Lungu during his illness, insisting that such matters should only be addressed at a later time.





He stressed that, for now, the government’s priority is the official mourning period.



The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that President Lungu receives a dignified and respectful burial.





He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and cautioned against politicizing the situation, warning that it would only deepen national wounds.





Mr. Haimbe further emphasized that the focus must remain on unity, not controversy, as division during this period could jeopardize the peace and harmony needed most at this time.