HAIMBE FILES NOMINATION, CALLS FOR UNITY AS UPND HEADS INTO LUSAKA CENTRAL CONTEST

By Dennis sikazwe Jr

Mulambo Haimbe, Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central, has successfully filed in his nomination to recontest the Lusaka Central Constituency parliamentary seat under the United Party for National Development (UPND), setting the tone for what promises to be a spirited yet unified internal contest.



Speaking shortly after completing the nomination process, Hon. Haimbe struck a message of maturity, discipline, and unity within the ruling party, emphasizing that competition should not divide but rather strengthen the UPND family.



“We will compete as one family in UPND. Whoever gets the adoption gets it,” he said. “It is at this point that we must demonstrate our ability to remain united even in the face of competition. Though we may differ in ambition, we remain one in purpose.”

His remarks reflect a growing call within the party for cohesion as aspiring candidates position themselves ahead of adoption decisions. Hon. Haimbe expressed confidence not only in the process but also in the direction the party is taking, noting his excitement about what lies ahead.



“I am very excited. I know where this is going,” he added, hinting at optimism for both his political journey and the party’s continued growth.

The Lusaka Central lawmaker also took time to reaffirm his support for President Hakainde Hichilema, underscoring the importance of rallying behind the Head of State as he drives the country’s development agenda.



Hon. Haimbe noted that the President’s leadership requires collective backing from party members and citizens alike, describing it as crucial for sustaining progress and delivering meaningful development across Zambia.



As the race for adoption intensifies, Haimbe’s message stands out — a reminder that political competition, when guided by unity and shared vision, can reinforce rather than weaken a party’s foundation.



His filing marks not just the continuation of his political ambitions, but also a broader appeal for discipline, loyalty, and solidarity within the UPND as it prepares for the next electoral cycle.

CIC PRESS TEAM