HAIMBE IS RIGHT THAT WE WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2026 – PF

….except his fears are unfounded!

Lusaka, Monday, January 9, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe has claimed that should the Patriotic Front (PF) bounce back into power in 2026, there is a possibility that the death penalty law would be brought back into the Statute books.

Hon Haimbe believes there is a possibility that the PF could reclaim the leadership of the country but is worried that the death penalty which he claims to be abolished could be brought back.

Meanwhile, the PF has stated that Haimbe’s fears are unfounded because the same law which he claims to be abolished still exist in part 3 of the Constitution and can only be amended by way of a referendum as was proposed by the former ruling party.

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon Raphael Nakacinda says Haimbe is however accurate when he acknowledges that the PF will bounce back in 2026.

“Mr Haimbe, whilst he is accurate in his submission that PF will bounce back in 2026, his fears are unfounded, suggesting that PF will come reverse some of these amendments that were made. First of all, it must be understood that there is nothing to reverse because there is nothing they have achieved,” he said.

“The death penalty is still on the statutes. The only way we can amend and remove the death penalty is by way of referendum, which referendum we had proposed as Patriotic Front because we understood that the only way to enhance human rights is by way of amending Part 3 of the Constitution and that amendment comes by way of a referendum.”

Hon Nakacinda lectured the Justice Minister that an Amendment of a subsidiary law amounts really to having done nothing because in the Republican Constitution, the death penalty still remains.

He reminded the UPND that they are the ones who shot down the referendum that was proposed by the PF to iron out the issue in question.

“We can only ask the UPND not to worry, the brutality they have subjected PF members to, the tribalism they have introduced in this country, the Partisan consideration, whether it is those who are in office as civil servants working in government, they are being victimized to be PF, that attitude will not be tolerated under a rebranded Patriotic Front,” he said.

“When we come back in power in 2026, we are going to carry through all the positive things that will have achieved if there will be any. We will not victimize any Zambian on the basis of their affiliation. For us, our approach will be anchored on the principle of One Zambia One Nation.”

And Nakacinda assured Haimbe that the PF will come back into government with a totally different approach.

“PF, and all those that either sympathize or belong to other political parties will be looked at first of all as Zambians before we start considering partisan issues,” he said.

“We are coming back into government with a totally different approach, patriotism will be the anchor word, nationalism will be the anchor word and national unity will be the anchor word and prosperity is what we will be aiming for.”