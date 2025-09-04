HAIMBE RECEIVES LETTERS OF CREDENCE FROM FIVE NEW AMBASSADORS





By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C., M.P, today received Copies of Letters of Credence from five newly accredited Ambassadors to the Republic of Zambia at a ceremony held at Charter House in Lusaka.





Those presenting their credentials were:



✅ Her Excellency Ms. Jasna Zrnovic, Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Serbia

✅ His Excellency Mr. Aidan Fitzpatrick, Ambassador-Designate of Ireland

✅ His Excellency Mr. Jiri Kyrian, Ambassador-Designate of the Czech Republic



✅ His Excellency Mr. Eleyan M.E. Keswani, Ambassador-Designate of the State of Palestine

✅ Her Excellency Ms. Belen Teresa Orsini PIC, Ambassador-Designate of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, with residence in Luanda, Angola





Hon. Haimbe welcomed the envoys on behalf of the Government and the people of Zambia, expressing optimism that their appointments would further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Zambia and their respective countries.





He reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to advancing bilateral and multilateral partnerships in trade, investment, education, health, and cultural exchange.





The ceremony reflects Zambia’s continued efforts to expand its global diplomatic relations and build stronger ties with the international community.