HAIMBE REFUTES BEING AN ABSENT MP



By Chamuka Shalubala



Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Mulambo Haimbe has expressed confidence about retaining his parliamentary seat despite allegations of being an absent MP.





Mr. Haimbe attributes his confidence to his exceptional performance in the constituency, particularly in the implementation of the constituency development fund -CDF.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Haimbe notes that despite public perception that the constituency development fund has failed to materialize in Lusaka province, it has achieved the opposite in his area, which he says has helped maintain voter confidence.





He has however cautioned against judging a member of parliament’s performance solely based on cdf implementation, emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive assessment.





Mr. Haimbe has since denied allegations of being an absent MP, stating that despite his ministerial responsibilities, he remains actively engaged with his constituents.



PHOENIX NEWS