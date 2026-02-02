Hakainde Hichilema turns to Ghana for lessons in gold management



GHANA’S President John Mahama will this Wednesday arrive in Zambia for a three day State Visit, with President Hakainde Hichilema seeking to draw lessons from Ghana’s management of its gold sector.





President Mahama’s visit, scheduled from February 4 to 6, 2026, is at the invitation of President Hichilema and follows Zambia’s growing interest in ensuring that gold benefits all citizens rather than fuelling conflict and illegal mining.





President Hichilema has repeatedly pointed to Ghana as a model in gold management, saying Zambia must avoid “rivers of blood” that minerals have created in some African countries.





Last Tuesday, while receiving credentials from diplomats at State House, President Hichilema said he had invited his Ghanaian counterpart specifically for Zambia to learn from Ghana’s experience in managing its gold sector.





The President revealed that Zambia had already taken steps in that direction, having last year dispatched a delegation led by Mines and Minerals Development minister Paul Kabuswe to Ghana to study how the West African nation manages its gold resources.





The visit also builds on President Hichilema’s own State Visit to Ghana in July 2023.



According to Ghana’s credible news platforms, between 2021 and 2025, the West African nation significantly transformed its gold sector by increasing its gold reserves from eight tonnes in 2023 to about 35 tonnes by 2025.





According to the reports, the reforms strengthened foreign exchange reserves, stabilised the currency and earned that country an estimated US$5 billion through greater state ownership and control of the subsector.





President Hichilema has from time to time emphasised that Zambia’s minerals must benefit all Zambians and not illegal miners.



Recently, the Zambia Army deployed troops to Kinkonge Gold Mine in Mufumbwe District to curb illegal mining, with Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele warning that those operating outside the law would face severe consequences.





Confirming the visit in a statement, acting Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister Rodney Sikumba said President Mahama’s trip is a reciprocal engagement following President Hichilema’s visit to Ghana and builds on the outcomes of the Second Session of the Zambia–Ghana Joint Permanent Commission held in Lusaka in October last year.





Sikumba noted that visit also underscores the long standing cordial relations between Zambia and Ghana, founded on Pan-African solidarity, shared values and a mutual commitment to advancing Africa’s development agenda.



“During the visit, the two Heads of State will hold bilateral talks at State House in Lusaka to provide strategic direction on priority areas of cooperation,” he said.





“The discussions are expected to advance the implementation of existing Memoranda of Understanding between Zambia and Ghana across various sectors, with a view to promoting trade, investment, and private-sector partnerships.”





In addition, Sikumba said President Mahama will on Thursday, 5th February 2026, address the Zambian Parliament.



“The address will provide an opportunity for the President of Ghana to engage Zambia’s legislators on shared democratic values,” he shared.





“On 6th February 2026, President Hichilema and President Mahama will attend the Zambia–Ghana Business Forum, aimed at promoting trade and investment opportunities, particularly within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”





Sikumba explained that priority areas of cooperation to be advanced during the visit apart from mining value addition include agriculture and food security, energy, waste management and the circular economy, trade and investment, commodities exchange systems, as well as skills development and emerging technologies, including Fintech.



President Mahama is expected to depart Lusaka immediately after his official engagements.