Hakainde Hichilema’s Developmental Agenda Is Moving The Country Forward – Spuki Mulemwa

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S DEVELOPMENTAL AGENDA IS MOVING THE COUNTRY FORWARD – MULEMWA

October 05th, 2023.

LUSAKA- Social Justice and Human Rights Defender ,Spuki Mulemwa has appealed to the people of Zambia to turn deaf ears, to government critics considering that President Hakainde Hichilema and his government inherited a collapsed economy and a huge debt.

Mr Mulemwa has charged that opposition in Zambia have failed to provide checks and balance because of hate and hunger to get power from Mr Hichilema who they thought would never rule this country.

Adding that, this can be seen from the statements issued which carry no alternatives but full of false claims all in a bid to dent the image of the President.

He said, it is undeniable that President Hichilema has made strides and made progress in recovering and rebuilding the economy, which has now laid a foundation for his government to now deal with the high cost of living.

He admitted the soaring cost of living, but expressed hope owing to the fact that President Hichilema acknowledged the situation and that his government has revealed all plans and programmes put in place to improve maize production.

Meanwhile Mr Mulemwa said the teacher and health worker’s recruitment, free education policy, Community Development fund, increased social cash transfer , payment of pending retirees and empowerment programmes government put in place, have assisted to mitigate against poverty levels while he rebuilds the economy and brings in investors.

“Take the much-talked-about increased CDF, which has not only turned the local communities into a hive of activities, transforming many people’s lives, creating life-saving skills training, local-based jobs, and business opportunities, but also turned local communities in construction sites because of the ongoing massive infrastructure developmental projects being rolled out across the country,” he said.

He challenged the opposition to look back and look at the times when opposition and Zambians were not free to speak out because cadres would pounce on them.

“Zambians are enjoying more freedom of expression now and the media are free to feature opposition political party members without facing any harassment from either cadres or Police.“ said Mr Mulemwa.

Meanwhile, Mr Mulemwa has described President Hichilema, as a visionary and focused leader, who has not been moved with opposition rhetoric hate and accusation against him.

@The Falcon