HAKAINDE STOP YOUR MISCHIEF – LUNGU … you are doing this because of failure

Former president Edgar Lungu had told President Hakainde Hichilema that he has had enough of his mischief of wanting to kill the PF and urged him to stop, warning that that the PF was ready to go to any length to protect the party.

And Kamfinsa member of Parliament Christopher Kang’ombe said the PF will give themselves justice should the courts fail to do so.

Addressing the media, president Lungu said for the first time all the arms of government, the executive, judiciary and the legislature were hands and glove with each other in discharging mischief, without any regard for providing checks and balances.

He said the police too has endorsed illegality against their mandate of keeping law and order, but that it was not possible to subvert the will of the people.

He said they had conspired to replace legitimate officer holders in PF with their own stooges in an effort to kill democracy in the country.

But Lungu urged PF members to remain calm as the party navigates troubled waters, saying they shall fight the battle using all legal, political and civil means and that “beyond that…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakainde-stop-your-mischief-lungu-i-know-you-are-doing-this-because-of-failure/