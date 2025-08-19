HAMUKALE CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO ENFORCE PRICE REDUCTIONS IN AGRICULTURAL SECTOR





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Former Minister of Agriculture Dr. Edify Hamukale has called on government to enforce price reductions within the agricultural sector, mirroring the approach applied to public transport fares following fuel price adjustments.





In a telephone interview, Dr. Hamukale noted that Zambia’s economic fundamentals have markedly improved, citing the favorable exchange rate between the kwacha and the US dollar.





He explained that this shift has lowered production costs and made imported agricultural inputs, particularly fertilisers, more affordable, positively impacting the country’s balance of payments, trade, and fiscal accounts.





Dr. Hamukale expressed concern that agro-dealers are unlikely to voluntarily reduce prices, instead continuing to reap excessive profits by maintaining inflated pricing structures.





He urged government to intervene decisively, arguing that such measures would help stabilise and reduce the cost of food, livestock feed, related products, and beverages.