Hands Off Our Constitution! The People Will Not Allow Manipulation: Who Has Agreed to Amend the Constitution? – Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Hands Off Our Constitution! The People Will Not Allow Manipulation: Who Has Agreed to Amend the Constitution? A Warning to President Hichilema





By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



I recently came across a shocking headline in The News Diggers newspaper, dated March 9, 2025, where President Hakainde Hichilema is quoted as saying, “We have agreed to amend the Constitution before 2026.”





This statement is not just alarming; it is deeply troubling and raises an urgent, pressing question: Who exactly has agreed to this amendment?



The Zambian Constitution is not a personal contract between a small, self-serving group of political elites. It is the supreme law of the land, binding above any president, party, or government. The Constitution belongs to the people—ordinary Zambians who should have a say in every decision made, not politicians seeking to manipulate the system to safeguard their power.





Any attempt to amend it without genuine, nationwide consensus is nothing short of an assault on our democracy.



Yet, President Hichilema’s statement offers no transparency. There are no details provided—who has been consulted? What exact changes are being proposed? And why, just as Zambia is heading toward an election, has the issue of constitutional amendments suddenly become an urgent priority?





This sudden and unexplained push for constitutional amendments at such a critical juncture in Zambia’s political timeline raises red flags that cannot be ignored. The people of Zambia will not stand by and let their Constitution be hijacked in secrecy.





Why the Rush? A Plot to Manipulate the 2026 Election?



Why has the issue of constitutional amendments become so urgent now? If constitutional reform were truly in the national interest, why wasn’t it addressed earlier in President Hichilema’s term? Why wait until now, when the country is already heading toward elections?





We have seen this trick played before across Africa, where desperate governments rush to amend constitutions just before elections—not for the people, but to secure their own grip on power.



Is this an attempt to weaken the opposition?



Is this a calculated move to introduce laws that will give the ruling party an unfair advantage in 2026?





Is this a strategy to manipulate the electoral process, bending the rules to guarantee victory and hold onto power at any cost?



History has taught us a painful lesson. Governments that rush constitutional amendments before elections are rarely acting in good faith. They are preparing to do something sinister.





The Zambian people will not tolerate backdoor changes to the Constitution that undermine democracy and derail the will of the people.



No Constitutional Amendments Before the 2026 Elections. Period!





Let there be no mistake: there must be NO constitutional amendments before the 2026 elections.



The Constitution is NOT a political tool. It is not to be manipulated or altered to serve the interests of those in power. Any attempt to change it before the elections will be nothing more than political manipulation—an attempt to rig the system and secure a victory for a select few.





If amendments are truly necessary, they must be pursued AFTER the elections, when there is time for honest, transparent, and inclusive consultations with all stakeholders. Amendments should reflect the will of the people—not the survival of a political party.





Any attempt to amend the Constitution before 2026 will be illegitimate, rejected, and resisted by the people.



The Way Forward: The People Demand Transparency and Accountability





If President Hichilema and his government are genuinely committed to constitutional reform, they must:



1. Clarify who has agreed to this amendment process. The Zambian people have a right to know who is behind this move, what specific changes are being proposed, and why this process is being pushed at this moment. Transparency is essential.





2. Engage in genuine national dialogue. The Constitution is not the property of the ruling party—it belongs to the people. Any amendments must be debated openly and extensively with all political parties, civil society organizations, legal experts, religious leaders, traditional chiefs, and the general public. No single political party should have the power to dictate the terms of constitutional changes.



3. Avoid rushed amendments before the elections. The Constitution is not a tool to win elections. No amendments should be made before 2026. Any changes should be carefully considered, thoroughly debated, and widely accepted by the nation as a whole.





4. Commit to full transparency. The government must make any proposed amendments public, allow open and thorough debate, and ensure that the process is democratic, inclusive, and participatory. The people must have a say in the future of their Constitution.



A Warning to the Government: The People Will Resist





If the UPND government attempts to bulldoze through constitutional amendments without consulting the Zambian people, they should be prepared for fierce resistance.



The Zambian people will not sit idly by while their Constitution is tampered with for political gain.





A government that truly respects democracy does not fear consultation. It does not fear debate. It does not fear accountability.



We have seen previous governments attempt to alter the Constitution for their own benefit—and we all know how those attempts ended.





If President Hichilema and his government think they can silence the people and make secret changes to the Constitution, they are gravely mistaken.



The Zambian people will not allow their Constitution to be hijacked by the whims of a few.





Conclusion: The Constitution is NOT for Sale



The Zambian Constitution is NOT a bargaining chip. It is NOT a tool for political convenience. It is NOT up for sale.



It is the foundation of our democracy, the bedrock upon which our freedoms, rights, and future are built—and the people will defend it.





There must be NO constitutional amendments before the 2026 elections.



Zambians will not accept backdoor deals, secretive agreements, or underhanded attempts to manipulate the Constitution for political gain.





The nation is watching. The people are ready.



And we will NOT allow the Constitution to be hijacked.



The people’s voice will be heard—and no amount of manipulation will silence us. Hands off our Constitution!