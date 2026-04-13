HAPPENING NOW: GULF ON EDGE, U.S. WARSHIPS ENCIRCLE IRAN AS STRAIT SHOWDOWN LOOMS

Tensions in the Middle East have surged after reports confirmed a major U.S. naval buildup near the Strait of Hormuz, with more than 15 warships now positioned in and around the critical waterway.

The move signals the start of what officials describe as a de facto blockade aimed at curbing Iranian activity. Former President Donald Trump issued a stark warning, declaring that any attack on U.S. forces or civilian vessels would be met with overwhelming force.

Analysts warn the deployment is sufficient to disrupt one of the world’s most vital النفط shipping routes, raising fears of escalation and global economic shockwaves.