Harare Teen Arrested For Trying to Sell Human Foetus as Beef

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Harare’s Central Business District for allegedly attempting to sell a human foetus, claiming it was beef.

According to a statement posted on their official X account, police said Stelly Marecha was arrested on Friday, 4 July 2025, after he tried to sell the foetus to another man.

“Police in Harare arrested Stelly Marecha (19) in connection with a case of violating a corpse. The suspect allegedly picked a human foetus, which was wrapped in a black plastic bag in a bin at the corner of Mbuya Nehanda and Albion Streets, Harare CBD. He attempted to sell the remains to a 27-year-old man, claiming that it was beef,” reads the police statement.

Authorities say they are now investigating the origin of the foetus and are calling on the public to help them find the person who disposed of it.

“Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect responsible for disposing of the foetus,” police said.

The news triggered horror and disbelief online, with many people expressing how disturbed they were by the case. Some questioned what was really being sold as meat in informal markets, while others said this confirmed why they had stopped eating beef or pork. A few even joked nervously, calling the act “boiled witchcraft.”

Here are some of the reactions:

