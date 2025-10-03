Harry Kalaba: A Strong Choice for 2026



By Dr Enock Mukelabai – Governance Activist





As Zambia approaches the 2026 elections, the search for leadership that combines integrity, experience, and a vision for inclusive development becomes even more urgent. Among the contenders, Harry Kalaba stands out as a strong choice for president.





Kalaba’s record in public service demonstrates both competence and accountability. As a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, he earned respect for his firm stance against corruption and his belief that public resources must serve citizens rather than enrich a few. His decision to resign on principle rather than compromise his values showcased the kind of integrity that is rare in politics.





Beyond his personal character, Kalaba has consistently articulated a vision of economic empowerment. He has emphasized agriculture, small-scale enterprise development, and youth participation as the pillars of national progress. In a country where the majority of the population is young, his focus on equipping youth with opportunities is both timely and essential.





Kalaba also brings international experience, having represented Zambia on the global stage. This positions him to attract investment and partnerships while safeguarding national interests.





At a time when citizens are calling for leaders who can unite the nation, fight corruption, and deliver practical solutions, Harry Kalaba embodies those qualities. His mix of principle, experience, and forward-looking ideas make him one of the most promising choices for Zambia in 2026