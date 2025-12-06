Harry Kalaba Calls for Reforms That End Load-Shedding and Ease Living Cost

Harry Kalaba Calls for Reforms That End Load-Shedding and Ease Living Costs



Whenever a nation begins conversations about reform, the first question should always be whether those reforms speak to the real struggles its people face. At a time when citizens are dealing with the rising cost of living, persistent load-shedding and unresolved social tensions, it is important that national priorities align with the challenges affecting everyday life.





Many Zambians continue to feel the weight of economic pressure. Businesses and homes struggle under unreliable power supply. Communities still hope for greater unity and meaningful dialogue on issues that divide us. These are concerns that directly impact our wellbeing and deserve focused attention.





I believe our country’s energy should be directed toward creating industries, strengthening economic opportunities and empowering citizens to take part in building a stronger future. Zambia needs progress that can be felt at the household level and policies that reflect the realities people live through every day.





This is a moment for all leaders and stakeholders to place the nation’s interests first and ensure that development remains the central goal.





As always, my role is to offer checks and balances where necessary and contribute to the national conversation in good faith.



Harry Kalaba

Citizens First

#SunFmTvNews