Harry Kalaba Calls for Reforms That End Load-Shedding and Ease Living Cost

Harry Kalaba Calls for Reforms That End Load-Shedding and Ease Living Costs
He shared…..
Whenever a nation begins conversations about reform, the first question should always be whether those reforms speak to the real struggles its people face. At a time when citizens are dealing with the rising cost of living, persistent load-shedding and unresolved social tensions, it is important that national priorities align with the challenges affecting everyday life.
Many Zambians continue to feel the weight of economic pressure. Businesses and homes struggle under unreliable power supply. Communities still hope for greater unity and meaningful dialogue on issues that divide us. These are concerns that directly impact our wellbeing and deserve focused attention.
I believe our country’s energy should be directed toward creating industries, strengthening economic opportunities and empowering citizens to take part in building a stronger future. Zambia needs progress that can be felt at the household level and policies that reflect the realities people live through every day.
This is a moment for all leaders and stakeholders to place the nation’s interests first and ensure that development remains the central goal.
As always, my role is to offer checks and balances where necessary and contribute to the national conversation in good faith.
Harry Kalaba
Citizens First
#SunFmTvNews
I think it is beginning to down slowly that these pro lems will. soon be sorted so better be seen to influence through reforms.
Why not provide a solution. This is not the time. for much talking we need action.
*dawn
always too shallow and too cheap in his reasoning just like the office orderly level guy he was at cabinet office. doing the constitution does not mean efforts to sort out the energy, food, health and education sectors must stop. you have very limited capacity to understand because you want to jump to leadership at the top without real tertiary growth to support your thinking. most of the time you come out looking too cheap, low and opportunistic. you lack substance. you are empty and naive