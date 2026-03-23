HARRY KALABA CONGRATULATES MAKEBI ZULU



CONGRATULATIONS TO HON. MAKEBI ZULU



We have taken note of the recent process within the Patriotic Front – Pamodzi Alliance which has culminated in the election of Hon. Makebi Zulu as Party President.





This important exercise attracted several distinguished contenders, including Hon. Chishimba Kambwili, Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Hon. Eng. Chanda Katotobwe, Hon. Greyford Monde, and Hon. Given Lubinda, all of whom demonstrated commitment to the party and the democratic process.





We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hon. Makebi Zulu on his well-deserved victory. We also commend and appreciate the other leaders who participated in this contest for their contribution to strengthening internal democracy.





We wish to convey special appreciation to Hon. Given Lubinda for his steady leadership and for holding the party together during a particularly challenging period.





We further welcome the sincere call for unity made by Hon. Makebi Zulu in his acceptance speech—not only to members of his party but also to the broader opposition family.





The Citizen First has consistently championed the cause of opposition unity and has actively participated in various initiatives aimed at fostering collaboration among like-minded stakeholders.





In this regard, we look forward to constructive and positive engagement with Hon. Zulu and his team in the pursuit of shared national interests.



Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First