Harry Kalaba dismayed at the continued use of tribal language by President Hakainde Hichilema

The Citizens First is dismayed at the continued use of tribal language by President Hakainde Hichilema.

We are concerned that every opportunity the President has to address the nation he chooses to be divisive rather than helping to heal the divide.



As if the tribal tirade at his last press briefing was not enough, he went on to do the same during his visit at Masuku in Southern Province during his New Years visit. Where, rather than just thanking the people for voting for him, he went on to incite the people of Southern Province by telling them that they were being beaten when they came to Intercity in Lusaka for speaking Tonga. He further spoke about the use of panga’s against Tonga speaking people during the previous government. What we are at a loss with is why the President is keen on propagating hatred rather than expending his energy to heal and unite the nation? I am personally challenging Mr. Hichilema to name just two(2) people that his government has compensated after being hacked with a Panga in the previous government. If he fails to share the two names, he must shut up and focus on reconciling the nation rather than seeking to divide us at any given opportunity.

Just in case he lives in another nation, the people of Zambia are sick and tired of tribal talk, they are tired of politics of hatred and certainly they do not want a tribalist who uses divide and rule and scaremongering as a means of holding on to power. The same way they abhorred tribalism during the previous regime is the same way they detest it today. I am calling upon Mr Hichilema to try and emulate real sons of the Tonga tribe who believed and lived the One Zambia One motto such as Mainza Chona, Vernon Mwaanga, Daniel Munkombwe, Edward Mungoni Liso, Elijah Mudenda, Mudala Harry Mwanga Nkumbula and many more who helmed from Southern Province but chose not to see themselves by a tribe but as Zambians.

The CF is calling out the president to cease and desist from using divisive language and if it was not for the immunity he enjoys, we would have sued him for propagating hate speech. We would also like to call upon all Tonga speaking people to refuse to be drawn into Mr. Hichilema’s hateful and vengeful character that is only serving to accelerate his loss of popularity and making people to see him for the tribalist he is.

The Citizens of this country want to see a united Zambia and those who walk in the corridors of power must be at the forefront of advocating for unity and Mr. Hichilema must lead in this rather than seeking to pour out anger and tribal banter every time he finds a mic.

The Citizens are watching, we are watching and waiting as we look forward to a United and more prosperous Zambia.

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First

#zambiaisourcountry

#zambiachisichesu